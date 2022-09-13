Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
HEART, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at St Pancras Parish Hall, 101 St Pancras, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 199 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.