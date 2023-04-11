Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Lee Raj, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 36 Shore Road, East Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.