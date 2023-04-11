Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
13 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
39 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
58 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

New Lee Raj, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 36 Shore Road, East Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Chichester's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.