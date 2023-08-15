BREAKING
Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Ifold Stores And Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Plaistow Road, Ifold, Loxwood, Billingshurst was given the score after assessment on July 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 243 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.