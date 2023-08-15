Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ifold Stores And Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Plaistow Road, Ifold, Loxwood, Billingshurst was given the score after assessment on July 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 243 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.