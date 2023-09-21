Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Express/Mac And Wings, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Pizza Express, 27 South Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.