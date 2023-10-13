Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Buttery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12a South Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 209 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.