Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Buttery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12a South Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 209 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.