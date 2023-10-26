Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Haywards Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Bat And Ball Country Pub, Newpound, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 244 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.