Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rotherfield Sports Association, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Pavillion, The Rotherfield Sports Ground, Dodsley Grove, Easebourne was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 244 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.