Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Cornish Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 27 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 240 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.