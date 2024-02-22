Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Fuel Stop Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bognor Bridge Layby, A27 Chichester Bypass Westbound, North Mundham, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 240 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.