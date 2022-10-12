Chichester restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ifold Stores And Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Plaistow Road, Ifold, Loxwood, Billingshurst was given the minimum score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 202 (85%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.