Chichester road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Chichester's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8am September 11 to 6pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fishbourne Roundabout, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm September 11 to 4am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Stockbridge to Fishbourne, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne roundabout to Emsworth, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Portfield roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Portfield roundabout to Boxgrove roundabout, slip road and lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Crockerhill to Boxgrove roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne roundabout to Emsworth, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Temple Bar to Stockbridge roundabout, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Wyke roundabout to Emsworth, Lane closure for central reservation works.