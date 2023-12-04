Chichester road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Chichester's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9am October 23 2023 to 6am February 26 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Portfield to Fontwell, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Boxgrove to Crockerhill, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Emsworth to Fishbourne, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Warblington, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm December 7 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Emsworth to Hambrook, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hambrook to Fishbourne, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne to Havant, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne to Havant, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Fishbourne, lane closure for maintenance works.