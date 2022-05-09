Chichester road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Chichester's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am February 1 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for, junction upgrade works.

• A27, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for, junction upgrade, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 6am April 4 to 6pm October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne Roundabout to Havant, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne Roundabout to Havant, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Whyke roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Portfield, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Temple Bar to Whyke Roundabout, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Whyke Roundabout to Havant, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne Roundabout to Havant, Lane closure for drainage works.