Chichester road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Chichester's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am April 4 to 6pm October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Portfield roundabout to Bognor road roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 7pm June 22 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Fontwell to Bognor Road, diversion route for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Warblington, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Broadmarsh to Langstone, carriageway closure for structures work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A27, from 10pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Temple Bar to Portfield roundabout, lane closure for sign works.

• A27, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Emsworth to Fishbourne, lane closures for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Stockbridge roundabout to Temple Bar, lane closures for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm June 29 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield way to Temple Bar, diversion route for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from midnight, July 1 to 6pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, Narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction for installation of new footbridge.