Chichester road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Chichester's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Fishbourne, Lane closure for barrier works.

• A27, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Portfield to Fontwell, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Whyke to Bognor, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 5 to 4am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fishbourne Roundabout to Rantham lane, Lane closure for grass cutting works.

• A27, from 8pm October 9 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Temple Bar Interchange to Bognor Road roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell to Tangmere, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Emsworth to Fishbourne, lane closure for horticulture works.