Chichester road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Chichester's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm January 13 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Temple Bar Interchange to Bognor Road roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for surface works.
• A27, from 9am October 23 2023 to 6am February 26 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.
• A27, from 8pm January 29 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions marker post Crockerhill and Emsworth, mobile closure for local authority litter picking / sweepimg.
• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 12.36pm November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Temple bar, Lane closure for communication works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Harts Farm Way, link road and lane closures for drainage work.
• A27, from 9pm February 26 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Harts Farm Way, slip road and teardrop closure for inspection work.
• A27, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Emsworth to Fishbourne, lane closure for resurfacing works.
• A27, from 8pm March 4 to 6am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, carriageway closures and lane closures for construction of new bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.