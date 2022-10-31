Chichester road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Chichester's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm October 29 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Boxgrove, Lane closure for cutting and planting.

• A27, from 9pm October 24 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Both approaches to A259 Bogner roundabout, For local authority developer works.

• A27, from 6am September 2 2022 to 8am February 26 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 6am September 28 2022 to 6pm April 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, Narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction for installation of new footbridge.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm May 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 Both directions Chichester to Warblington, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 10pm November 9 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, Bognor Road to Portfield, diversion only for network Rail works.

• A27, from 8pm November 12 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Fishborne roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

