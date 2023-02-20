Chichester road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Chichester's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Chichester's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am September 2 2022 to 8am February 26 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Chichester to Warblington, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm January 17 to 5am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 6am September 28 2022 to 6pm April 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, Narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction for installation of new footbridge.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm May 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm February 20 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A3, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Griggs Green, slip road, lane closures and temporary traffic signals for signage repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge.