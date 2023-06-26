Chichester road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Chichester's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm July 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

• A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 11pm June 26 to 5am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, Stockbridge Roundabout to Fishbourne Roundabout, diversion only for Network Rail works.

• A27, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne roundabout to Salthill road, lane closure for barrier works.

• A27, from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Portfield to Temple Bar, lane closure for drainage works.