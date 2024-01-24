Chichester road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Chichester's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 9am October 23 2023 to 6am February 26 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm January 22 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fishbourne to Stockbridge, carriageway closure to maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Boxgrove roundabout to Brittens lane, lane closure for drainage.
• A27, from 8pm January 29 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions marker post Crockerhill and Emsworth, mobile closure for local authority litter picking / sweepimg.
• A27, from 8pm January 29 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Stockbridge to Fishbourne, carriageway closure for scheme works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.