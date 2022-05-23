Chichester road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Chichester's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Bognor roundabout to Portfield roundabout, lane closure for, junction upgrade works.

• A27, from 6am April 4 to 6pm October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Fishbourne, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Fishbourne, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Stockbridge, lane closure for drainage works.