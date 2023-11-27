Chichester road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Chichester's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Chichester's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm April 20 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 9am October 23 2023 to 6am February 26 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Harts Farm Way, slip road and roundabout closure for inspection work.

• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Portfield to Fontwell, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Warblington, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm December 7 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Emsworth to Hambrook, lane closure for maintenance works.