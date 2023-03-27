Chichester road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Chichester's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am September 28 2022 to 6pm April 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, Narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction for installation of new footbridge.

• A27, from 8pm February 20 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm May 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8am March 27 to 6pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Bognor Road Roundabout to Whyke Road Roundabout, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Chichester to Warblington, slip road closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge.