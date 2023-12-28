Chichester road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Chichester's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9am October 23 2023 to 6am February 26 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Fishbourne, lane closure for maintenance works.