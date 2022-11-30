Chichester takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Chichester takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Dens Fish Bar, a takeaway at 163 High Street, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.