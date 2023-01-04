Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Chichester takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Midhurst Grill, a takeaway at 37 North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 58 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.