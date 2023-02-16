Chichester takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
50 minutes ago
Toy's Flying Wok, a takeaway at 4 Southdown Buildings, Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 58 takeaways with ratings, 42 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.