Chichester takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
The Lighthouse Fish And Chips, a takeaway at 1 The Ridgeway, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 55 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.