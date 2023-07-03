NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Chichester takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Chichester takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Chichester takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Lighthouse Fish And Chips, a takeaway at 1 The Ridgeway, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Chichester's 55 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.