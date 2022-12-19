Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Chichester takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
18 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Goodwill House Takeaway, a takeaway at Pound Street, Petworth, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 58 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.