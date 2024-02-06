Couple of care homes judged as not good enough in West Sussex

File photo dated 07/10/13 of the hands of an elderly woman at home. Councils are struggling to meet rising requests for adult social care support and some people are cutting back on their home care amid the cost-of-living crisis while "completely overwhelmed" family carers try to fill the gaps, the health watchdog has said. Issue date: Friday October 20, 2023.

A pair of care homes have been rated negatively in West Sussex.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

Information from the CQC reveals two services in West Sussex have received ratings from the start of January.

Beachview was awarded an 'inadequate' rating after an inspection on April 20. The rating was published on January 4.

On January 11, St Annes Residential Care Home was judged to be needing improvement. The care home had last been inspected on November 21.

Services scored as 'inadequate' will generally be put under special measures by the CQC, and will likely undergo further inspections. 'Requires improvement' is less serious, but still means the service is not meeting expectations.