Couple of social care services given negative ratings in West Sussex

A pair of social care services are not meeting expectations in West Sussex.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

Information from the CQC reveals two services in West Sussex have received ratings from the start of December.

Monaveen was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating after an inspection on June 28. The rating was published on December 8.

On December 8, Walberton Place Care Home was judged to be 'inadequate'. The service had last been inspected on October 11.

Services scored as 'inadequate' will generally be put under special measures by the CQC, and will likely undergo further inspections. 'Requires improvement' is less serious, but still means the service is not meeting expectations.