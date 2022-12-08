Drop in visits to A&E at the Sussex Community Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the Sussex Community Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 10,908 patients visited minor injury units at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in November.
That was a drop of 3% on the 11,209 visits recorded during October, but 12% more than the 9,699 patients seen in November 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in November 2020, there were 6,734 visits to minor injury units run by the Sussex Community Trust.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with October, but 6% more than the 2 million seen during November 2021.