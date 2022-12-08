Drop in visits to A&E at the Sussex Community Trust last month

NHS England figures show 10,908 patients visited minor injury units at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in November.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at the Sussex Community Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 10,908 patients visited minor injury units at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was a drop of 3% on the 11,209 visits recorded during October, but 12% more than the 9,699 patients seen in November 2021.

Most Popular

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in November 2020, there were 6,734 visits to minor injury units run by the Sussex Community Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.