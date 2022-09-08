Drop in visits to minor injury units at the Sussex Community Trust last month

Fewer patients visited minor injury units at the Sussex Community Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 11,378 patients visited minor injury units at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in August.

That was a drop of 3% on the 11,682 visits recorded during July, but 8% more than the 10,550 patients seen in August 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 8,736 visits to minor injury units run by the Sussex Community Trust.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.

At Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust:

In August:

98% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:

The median time to treatment was 25 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times