Duke explains why world-class art foundation has opened on the Goodwood estate - 'it’s inspirational, emotionally exciting and we haven’t forgotten about the food!'

The Goodwood Art Foundation has been unveiled to the international media - and the not-for-profit organization with a focus on art, education and environment opens to the public on Saturday May 31, 2025. The site comprises two gallery spaces set in 70-acres of landscaped grounds as well as a superb new café.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World-class contemporary art is coming to Chichester thanks to the launch of a stunning new venue – the Goodwood Art Foundation.

Journalists from around the globe attended the unveiling on May 29, 2025, and saw at first hand how sculpture, education and the natural environment have been blended with vision, quality and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The huge venture marks a renaissance for the land once occupied by the Cass Sculpture Foundation, which closed in 2020. But the Foundation triples the geographic size and brings with it a colossal investment in both resource and ambition.

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon, CBE, DL - Chair of the Goodwood Art Foundation pictured at the Foundation. Photo: Gary Shipton

It is simply stunning.

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon, CBE, DL - Chair of the Goodwood Art Foundation and Goodwood Group of companies –welcomed the guests.

Speaking to the Chichester Observer and Sussex World afterwards, he said: “My father created an education trust in the 1970s. It’s been going 50 years now. It is all about bringing children on to the estate to understand the rural landscape for farming food. Nearly 4,000 children a year come through. But the idea of this was really to show contemporary art at the highest level which we are very keen to do and to make it available for everyone but also to make it available to those who most need it or are going to get the most out of it.

"So the Foundation is most importantly based around art, education and environment. Those are the three pillars that it is built on. The idea is the Foundation should foster mental and physical wellbeing, creativity, and all-round learning for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities through their engagement with art and its connection to nature as well as showing contemporary art in a really interesting and innovative way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Grindy - Director, Goodwood Art Foundation pictured at the press launch. Photo: Gary Shipton

"I hope it will be really beneficial for the local area along with everything that is happening at Pallant House. So this will be a great addition.

"The food is local and is wonderful. It’s all off the farm here at Goodwood and all organic – small plates, a really exciting menu. We’ve got a great team. And of course with a gut health programme it’s all very good for the gut! So it will keep everyone healthy both mentally and physically.

"So the Foundation’s inspirational, emotionally exciting and we haven’t forgotten about the food.

"It’s been a big investment. We’ve been incredibly well supported. Steve Schwarzman has been very, very helpful and generous. We’ve had about five major contributions from the States and without all those people we would never have done it. So this whole programme has been basically donated and this is a big not-for-profit for us and it is obviously a big long-term project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Pale-Pink Pineapple/Bomb' by Rose Wylie on display at the Goodwood Art Foundation. Photo: Gary Shipton

"The gardens have all been created by Dan Pearson – it’s called the Schwarzman Garden [in recognition of the generosity of the Stephen A. Schwarzman Foundation]. It has obviously got to grow up but you can see how great it’s going to be. The idea was how we were going to create this garden that changed every two weeks – 24 seasons. So you will be able to experience the art in this extraordinary changing environment.”

And it’s those 24 seasons that have given name to the Cafe 24.

Richard Grindy, Foundation Director said: “Fundamentally one of the key things we want to do for all audiences and particularly those local to us is to welcome people to the Foundation, and ensure that when the come through those gates and experience the art, the environment, and our wonderful Cafe 24 they then leave feeling much healthier in both body and mind. We have a fantastic selection of artwork here both in our gallery spaces as well as in the landscape – all by international, world-class artists, museum-level artists and curated by our wonderful consultant curator Ann Gallagher.

"So the idea of being able to experience world-class arts in a beautiful Dan Pearson-designed landscape hopefully means that when one does visit they can’t but leave feeling healthier in both mind and body.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creation of Goodwood Art Foundation follows in a long history of engagement with art. Over the last three hundred years, the Dukes of Richmond at Goodwood have collected masterpieces by Canaletto, Reynolds, Romney, Stubbs and Van Dyck. The Foundation’s aim is to create inspirational experiences and foster creativity and life-long learning for people of all ages through an engagement with art and a connection to nature.

Each year, the annual programme will feature a headline exhibition by an exceptional artist of international standing. For 2025 it’s Rachel Whiteread, one of the most highly respected sculptors of her generation and the first female artist to win the Turner Prize. Alongside her characteristic sculpture there will be an opportunity to see little known and rarely exhibited photography by the artist. This headline exhibition is presented in partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Rachel said: “I am delighted to be the first artist profiled in the inaugural exhibition within the beautifully refurbished gallery and landscape of the new Goodwood Art Foundation. The ethos of providing audiences with the opportunity to experience contemporary art integrated into a carefully designed natural environment is something I particularly respond to. It has been an honour to work with the team from the outset, alongside the journey of discovery within the landscape.”

Complementing the headline exhibition, the art programme also features installations by a roster of leading international artists. For 2025, art from Isamu Noguchi (USA), Hélio Oiticica (Brazil), Susan Philipsz (Scotland), Veronica Ryan (Montserrat), Amie Siegel (USA), and Rose Wylie (UK) will form the wider exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excitement surrounds a large-scale installation by the late Brazilian artist Hélio Oiticica (1937-1980) as it will be the first outdoor sculpture by the artist to be unveiled in Europe. The Invention of Colour: Magic Square #3 (1977-79/2025) will be constructed at the Foundation according to the artist’s instructions, and visitors will be able to interact with the installation, in an integrated experience with nature, and move around the colourful, labyrinthine structure.

Education is key to the not-for-profit's aims and the learning programme will provide school visitors with an ‘art within the natural environment’ approach, connecting to curriculum work and focussing on pupil mental health and wellbeing. Innovative programmes and experiences will be delivered to primary, secondary and special educational needs schools. The intention is to provide free, high-quality art learning experiences for those who are least likely to gain access to art opportunities at home, and whose schools can least afford them.

Goodwood Art Foundation will open weekly from Wednesday to Sunday and visitors are urged to book in advance as spaces at each session will be limited. Annual memberships are available to purchase at a 20% saving until 31 May. Day tickets are £15 each and accompanied under-18s are free. For those arriving by bicycle or on foot there is a Green Traveller Concession ticket priced at just £10. Full information, memberships and tickets can be found at http://www.goodwoodartfoundation.org