Father of one walks for 24 hours continuously for Parkinson’s UK

The 26-year-old from Chichester spent 23 and a half hours walking laps around Farlington Marshesin Portsmouth – completing 20 laps of five kilometres for a cause which is particularly close to Ollie’s heart as both of his grandparents suffered from the disease.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At one point a jogger tapped me on the shoulder and asked to tag along with me for a lap, that local community spirit really got me through some of the harder laps. The walk itself was on what would have been my grandma’s 88th birthday, so it meant even more because of that.”

Chichester father raises over £3,000 for Parkinson's Uk

The fundraiser, who works at Chichester-based brand agency, Collaborate, trained during his lunch breaks. Collaborate also doubled Ollie’s total, leaving him with the final amount of £3,696.

He said: “The team have supported me massively with this and are really understanding about me training on my lunch breaks. We’re a small team of 11 and are a really tight-knit community, which means we all support each other whatever we’re up to”.