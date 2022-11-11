Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Box Burrito at West Sands Leisure Centre, Medmerry, Selsey, Chichester; rated on October 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Nathans Famous at West Sands Caravan Park, Mill Lane, Selsey, Chichester; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Cafe Connect at Village Hall, School Lane, North Mundham, Chichester; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: E. Street Bar And Grill at The New Street Bar And Grill, New Street, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Farmer's Grill at Fishers Adventure Farm Park, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst; rated on October 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Splash Attack at Fishers Adventure Farm Park, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst; rated on October 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Harting Mens Club at Church Lane, South Harting, Petersfield, West Sussex; rated on October 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Wickham Arms at 102 Bognor Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on October 14

• Rated 3: Midhurst Sports Association at Midhurst Sports Association Grounds, Cowdray Ruins, North Street, Midhurst; rated on September 29

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: No 11 Chinese Kitchen at 11 Adelaide Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Box Greek at West Sands Leisure Centre, Medmerry, Selsey, Chichester; rated on October 21