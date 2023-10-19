Food hygiene ratings given to two Chichester establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Foresters Arms, at The Street, Graffham, Petworth, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.
And The Squire And Horse Inn, at Bury Common, Bury, Pulborough, West Sussex was also given a score of four on September 13.
It means that of Chichester's 134 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 111 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.