Food hygiene ratings given to two Chichester establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Spade And Fork Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Chichester Garden Centre, Merston, Oving, Chichester was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 16.
And Shoots Kebab, a takeaway at The Bay, 2 The Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay was given a score of three on January 16.