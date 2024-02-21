BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
Spade And Fork Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Chichester Garden Centre, Merston, Oving, Chichester was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 16.

And Shoots Kebab, a takeaway at The Bay, 2 The Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay was given a score of three on January 16.