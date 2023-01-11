Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings given to two Chichester restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Luckes, at 69 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.

And The Real Eating Company, at 78 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given a score of two on December 6.

It means that of Chichester's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 200 (85%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.