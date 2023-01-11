Food hygiene ratings given to two Chichester restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Luckes, at 69 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.
And The Real Eating Company, at 78 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given a score of two on December 6.
It means that of Chichester's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 200 (85%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.