Food hygiene ratings given to two Chichester restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Comestibles, at Red Lion Street, Midhurst, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 29.
And Cassons Restaurant, at Arundel Road, Tangmere, Chichester, West Sussex was given a score of four on May 25.
It means that of Chichester's 238 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.