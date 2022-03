Food hygiene ratings handed to 22 Chichester establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Jabir Indian Takeaway at 2 Orchard Parade, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Chichester Racquets And Fitness Club at Oaklands Way, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 57 East Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Purchases Restaurant at 31 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: The Palace Cafe at The Roman Palace, Roman Way, Fishbourne, Chichester; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Luckes at 69 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: The Pavilion And Coffee Cart at The Pavillion, Connolly Way, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: The Old Cottage Indian Restaurant at 37 West Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Canine Partners For Independence at Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Uppark Restaurant at Uppark House, Uppark, South Harting, Petersfield; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Meghdoots Mystique Masala at East Street, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Pure Imagination Chocolates at Gordon Cottage, Stane Street, Strettington, Boxgrove; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Masala City at 8 St Pancras, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Pavilion Bar at Westgate Fields, Avenue De Chartres, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Spires Bakery And Coffee Shop at 3 Crane Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 11

• Rated 1: Caffe Verdi at 72 North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on February 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The George Inn Eartham Ltd at The George Inn, Eartham, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Pook Lane, Lavant, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: DQSC Dellquay SC at Dell Quay Sailing Club, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay, Appledram; rated on February 12

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Arnolds Garage at Camelsdale Road, Camelsdale, Haslemere, West Sussex; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: Golden Leaf at Bepton House, Bepton Road, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on February 25