Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Love Toasties at PO20; rated on June 15

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Charlton Stand - Various Units at Goodwood Racecourse, Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Gardener's Tea Room at Gardeners Cottage, West Dean, West Sussex; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: March Stand - Various Units at Goodwood Racecourse, Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 26

• Rated 4: Summer Palace at 167 High Street, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: J D Wetherspoon at The Dolphin And Anchor, 9 West Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: The Blue Bell Community Hub at The Blue Bell, Cocking, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on June 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: