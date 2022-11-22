Food hygiene ratings handed to two Chichester establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
37 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Mai Thai, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 75 High Street, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 17.
And Stavros Bill, a takeaway at 53 High Street, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex was given a score of zero on October 17.