Food hygiene ratings handed to two Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Partridge Inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Grove, Singleton, Chichester, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 22.

And Halima Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 1 The Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester was given a score of two on August 22.