Food hygiene ratings handed to two Chichester establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Partridge Inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Grove, Singleton, Chichester, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 22.
And Halima Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 1 The Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester was given a score of two on August 22.