Food hygiene ratings handed to two Chichester takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Shoots Kebab, at The Bay, 2 The Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 14.

And Wokon, at 25 Shore Road, East Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex was also given a score of three on July 14.