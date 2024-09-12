Free entry to pioneering health summit at Goodwood House for Sussex World readers who use this code

Goodwood Health & Wellbeing will stage their second Health Summit, presented by Randox Health, on Thursday 19th September from 9.15am - 4pm

An invited audience at Goodwood House will hear the latest scientific theories surrounding infant feeding, gut-friendly microbes in breastmilk and the crucial first five years from a distinguished panel of world-leading experts including author of 'Ultra Processed People' Dr Chris van Tulleken, gastroenterologist surgeon and author of 'Dark Matter' Mr James Kinross, Professor Louise Kenny and one of the scientific founders of BoobyBiome, Dr Sioned Jones. Sussex World readers can attend the event from the comfort of their own homes absoutely free of charge.

At the culmination of the debate, BBC Radio 4's Justin Webb will host a Q & A panel session featuring all the experts attending as well as Goodwood's Gut Health Programme lead, Stephanie Moore.

She says, "The summit places a strong emphasis on rethinking our food systems, exploring sustainable practices and understanding the intricate connection between nutrition, overall health and wellbeing and that of the planet.

Topics covered will include: Understanding Breast Milk, Microbiome and the Crucial role it plays in Infant Development and the Influence of Ultra-Processed Foods in Baby Food and Nursing Mothers

Readers who would like to join in online just need to follow this link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/goodwood-health-summit-presented-by-randox-join-the-online-audience-tickets-868262986967 and use the code GW2024 to gain free online access.