Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 8 West Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Gardeners Kitchen at Stansted Park Garden Centre, Stansted, Rowlands Castle, Hampshire; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Joannas Boutique Tearoom at 4 The Buttermarket, North Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Pavilion Tea Room at Stansted, Rowlands Castle, Hampshire; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Richmond Seafood Lawn And Double Trigger at Goodwood Racecourse, Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Chichester Gate, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Purchases Restaurant at 31 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: The Hungry Guest at Newlands House, Pound Street, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: The Star at Market Square, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on July 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Rising Sun at Milland Road, Milland, Liphook, West Sussex; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: The Country Inn at Country Inn, Severals Road, Bepton, Midhurst; rated on July 20

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: