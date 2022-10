Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 17 Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Arabesque Cafe at Arabesque School Of Dance And Drama, Quarry Lane, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Alexandras Kitchen at Durleighmarsh Farm, Durleighmarsh, Rogate, Petersfield; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Chichester Gate, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Grace Centre at Terminus Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: South Downs Coffee Co at 3 The Crossways, Vann Road, Fernhurst, Haslemere; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Madhu Ban Tandoori Restaurant at 5 New Parade, Shore Road, East Wittering, Chichester; rated on September 16

• Rated 5: Woodhorn Farmhouse at Sidlesham Lane, Birdham, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on September 16

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Portfield Way, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Wave Cafe And Sandwich Bar at Waves Café & Sandwich Bar Limited, 147 High Street, Selsey, Chichester; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: The Ivy at 89 - 91 East Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on July 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Four Chesnuts at 234 Oving Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Wittering And District Bowls Club at Stocks Lane, East Wittering, West Sussex; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Bosham Sailing Club at The Quay, Quay Meadow, Bosham, Chichester; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Chichester Watersports Centre at Westhampnett Lake, Coach Road(North), Westhampnett, Chichester; rated on September 2

• Rated 5: New Park Sports And Social Club at New Park Community Association, New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester; rated on September 2

• Rated 5: The Old Cross at 65 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on August 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: