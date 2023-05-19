Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Fitzcanes at North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at The Range, Westhampnett Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Cloisters Kitchen And Garden at Cathedral Cloisters, West Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Singleton Cricket Club at Sheepwash Meadow, Singleton, West Sussex; rated on May 10