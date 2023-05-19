Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Chichester's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Fitzcanes at North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on May 12

    • Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at The Range, Westhampnett Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: Cloisters Kitchen And Garden at Cathedral Cloisters, West Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Singleton Cricket Club at Sheepwash Meadow, Singleton, West Sussex; rated on May 10

    • Rated 5: The Crab And Lobster at Mill Lane, Sidlesham, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 10