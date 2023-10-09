Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Chichester establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Nags Head, at 3 St Pancras, Chichester, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 29.
And The White Horse, at East Street, Rogate, Petersfield, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 22.
It means that of Chichester's 134 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 111 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.