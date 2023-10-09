BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Chichester establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Nags Head, at 3 St Pancras, Chichester, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 29.

And The White Horse, at East Street, Rogate, Petersfield, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 22.

It means that of Chichester's 134 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 111 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.